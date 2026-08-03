BXP (NYSE:BXP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $68.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BXP from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.11.

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BXP Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $70.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50-day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. BXP has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. BXP had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $858.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.990-7.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.820 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BXP will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BXP news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,417.65. The trade was a 81.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BXP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BXP by 892.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in BXP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in BXP by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in BXP by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting BXP

Here are the key news stories impacting BXP this week:

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Further Reading

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