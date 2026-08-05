BXP (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BXP from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BXP from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut BXP from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of BXP in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.79.

Get BXP alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on BXP

BXP Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.06. 138,702 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,358. The company's 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. BXP has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. BXP had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $858.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.990-7.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BXP will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BXP

In other BXP news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $387,417.65. The trade was a 81.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BXP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BXP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BXP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of BXP by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in BXP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider BXP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BXP wasn't on the list.

While BXP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here