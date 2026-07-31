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Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Cable One logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cable One shares fell below their 200-day moving average, trading as low as $38.44 and last changing hands around $39.76, down 5%. The stock’s 200-day average is $75.24, highlighting its steep decline.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak: the consensus rating is “Reduce,” with four Hold ratings and two Sell ratings. Recent firms lowered price targets, and the consensus target stands at $91.50.
  • Cable One missed quarterly expectations, reporting $6.12 in EPS versus the $7.77 consensus and revenue of $352.96 million versus $359.59 million expected. Institutional investors own approximately 89.92% of the company’s shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.24 and traded as low as $38.44. Cable One shares last traded at $39.7620, with a volume of 188,725 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Cable One from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Cable One from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $142.00 to $111.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Cable One

Cable One Trading Down 5.0%

The company has a market cap of $225.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($1.65). Cable One had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $352.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $359.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 29.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,580 shares of the company's stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cable One by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Cable One by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,361 shares of the company's stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cable One by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc NYSE: CABO is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One's infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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