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CACI International (CACI) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
CACI International logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CACI International is expected to report Q4 2026 results after market close on August 5. Analysts forecast earnings of $7.26 per share on revenue of approximately $2.70 billion, with the earnings call scheduled for August 6 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • CACI shares opened at $500.33, below their 200-day moving average of $545.64, and have traded between $434.70 and $683.50 over the past year. The company has an $11.05 billion market capitalization, while institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of outstanding shares.
  • Wall Street maintains a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with an average price target of $609.09, despite several analysts recently cutting their targets. Ratings include one Strong Buy, seven Buys and five Holds.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect CACI International to announce earnings of $7.26 per share and revenue of $2.6952 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE CACI opened at $500.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.64. CACI International has a 12-month low of $434.70 and a 12-month high of $683.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CACI International from $625.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CACI International from $555.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CACI International from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $609.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CACI

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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