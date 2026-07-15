Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CDLR - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.48, but opened at $23.72. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $23.6150, with a volume of 5,852 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDLR. Weiss Ratings lowered Cadeler A/S from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadeler A/S from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Cadeler A/S to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDLR

Cadeler A/S Stock Up 2.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company's 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). Cadeler A/S had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 39.61%.The company had revenue of $144.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.30 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cadeler A/S by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cadeler A/S by 10,418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S is a Denmark-based specialist in offshore wind turbine installation and related services. The company operates a fleet of dynamically positioned (DP3) self-propelled jack-up vessels designed for the transportation, installation and commissioning of foundation structures, turbine towers, nacelles and blades. Cadeler's capabilities encompass project planning, logistics coordination and offshore operations, enabling wind farm developers to deploy large-scale turbines in challenging marine environments.

The company's two flagship vessels, Wind Orca and Wind Osprey, are equipped to work in water depths of up to 70 meters and to handle the installation of next-generation turbines.

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