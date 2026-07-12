Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDRE shares. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cadre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadre from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cadre from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

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Cadre Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE CDRE traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 244,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.33. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business's 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Cadre's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $3,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,817,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $294,805,681.17. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,091,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,738,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cadre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 76,685 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 824,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,690,000 after buying an additional 48,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 60,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadre

Cadre NYSE: CDRE is a technology‐driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional‐grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm's platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

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