CAE (CAE) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE is projected to release its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $798.3320 million for the quarter. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.83 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 6.36%.CAE's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CAE Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. CAE has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm's 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered CAE from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,036,000 after buying an additional 1,004,820 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in CAE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,822 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at $3,655,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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