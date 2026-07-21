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CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • CAE Inc. has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, based on 11 covering analysts. Ten rate it a buy and one recommends selling, with an average 12-month target price of C$47.92.
  • Several brokerages trimmed their price targets recently, including Stifel Nicolaus, Desjardins, Scotia, National Bank Financial, and TD. Despite the cuts, most firms kept bullish ratings such as buy, outperform, or sector outperform.
  • The stock was trading at C$34.53, below its 52-week high of C$47.65, and CAE reported quarterly earnings of C$0.42 per share on revenue of C$1.33 billion. Insiders also sold shares over the past 90 days, including a large sale by Director Matthew Bromberg.
  • Interested in CAE? Here are five stocks we like better.

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotia decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, TD dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$31.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57.

CAE (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CAE had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.37%.The firm had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity at CAE

In other news, insider Mark Hounsell sold 2,673 shares of CAE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$94,597.47. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,262,962.93. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. Also, Director Matthew Bromberg sold 64,710 shares of CAE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.60, for a total value of C$2,303,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,670,174. This represents a 57.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 87,975 shares of company stock worth $3,127,182 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company's training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for CAE (TSE:CAE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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