Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Hold Rating at TD Cowen

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by TD Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CZR. Capital One Financial cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Caesars Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.71.

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Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 655,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,036. The company's 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. Caesars Entertainment's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 55,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,606,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 81,566 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $2,393,962.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $536,019.05. This trade represents a 81.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,463 shares of company stock valued at $8,609,241. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 59.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Caesars Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter GAAP revenue rose about 3% year over year to approximately $3.0 billion, narrowly exceeding Wall Street’s $2.98 billion estimate. Caesars also reduced its net loss to $62 million from $82 million a year earlier. Caesars Entertainment Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter GAAP revenue rose about 3% year over year to approximately $3.0 billion, narrowly exceeding Wall Street’s $2.98 billion estimate. Caesars also reduced its net loss to $62 million from $82 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Regional casinos outperformed Caesars’ Las Vegas properties during the quarter, suggesting relatively resilient demand outside the company’s flagship market. Caesars Regional Casinos Outperform Las Vegas Properties

Regional casinos outperformed Caesars’ Las Vegas properties during the quarter, suggesting relatively resilient demand outside the company’s flagship market. Neutral Sentiment: The results were Caesars’ first quarterly report since agreeing to be acquired by Tilman Fertitta in a deal valued at approximately $5.7 billion. The transaction may limit the importance of near-term trading reactions, while investors continue to assess its financing and closing prospects. Caesars Entertainment Narrows Loss Ahead of Fertitta Acquisition

The results were Caesars’ first quarterly report since agreeing to be acquired by Tilman Fertitta in a deal valued at approximately $5.7 billion. The transaction may limit the importance of near-term trading reactions, while investors continue to assess its financing and closing prospects. Negative Sentiment: Caesars reported a second-quarter loss of $0.30 per share, substantially below analysts’ expectation of approximately $0.04–$0.05 per share. Although the loss improved from $0.39 per share a year ago, the earnings miss remains the clearest reason for negative near-term stock pressure. Caesars Reports Q2 Loss and Tops Revenue Estimates

Caesars reported a second-quarter loss of $0.30 per share, substantially below analysts’ expectation of approximately $0.04–$0.05 per share. Although the loss improved from $0.39 per share a year ago, the earnings miss remains the clearest reason for negative near-term stock pressure. Negative Sentiment: The company remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin and elevated leverage, making investors particularly sensitive to earnings execution and free-cash-flow trends. Caesars Entertainment Stock Information

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

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