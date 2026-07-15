Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to announce earnings of $0.0825 per share and revenue of $563.8260 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CALM. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $94.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,762 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,751,000 after buying an additional 293,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,310 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $60,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,843 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 66.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 435,376 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,377,000 after buying an additional 174,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,218,573 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $176,536,000 after purchasing an additional 166,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,800 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,540,000 after purchasing an additional 156,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company's stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

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