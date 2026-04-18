Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 338.75 and traded as high as GBX 366.03. Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 362.53, with a volume of 5,959,586 shares traded.

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Caledonia Investments Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 338.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 365.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Wyatt purchased 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 per share, with a total value of £99,120. Also, insider Mathew Masters sold 64,500 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364, for a total value of £234,780. Insiders acquired a total of 28,080 shares of company stock worth $9,941,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company's stock.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders. Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years. We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds. Each has a strategic allocation of capital, investment strategy and target return. We buy to hold, investing in high quality companies with strong market positions and fundamentals, alongside investments in private equity funds with track records of success.

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