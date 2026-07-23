California Water Service Group (CWT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $214.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.27 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of CWT opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group's payout ratio is presently 67.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CWT. Wall Street Zen upgraded California Water Service Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings raised California Water Service Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on California Water Service Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.50.

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Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 3,700 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $160,210.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,756.50. The trade was a 13.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $805,904. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 214.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,259 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 664.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,286 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company's stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group NYSE: CWT is a publicly traded holding company that provides regulated water utility services through its subsidiaries. The company delivers safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater management to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers across California, Hawaii and New Mexico. Its principal operating units include California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service and Hawaii Water Service, each responsible for end‐to‐end water supply operations—from source development and treatment to distribution and customer service.

Founded in 1926 as the California Water Service Company, the group has grown to become one of the largest investor‐owned water utilities in the United States by customer count.

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