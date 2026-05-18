Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Calix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Calix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Research lowered Calix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Calix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,644,188 shares in the company, valued at $71,127,572.88. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calix by 139.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 541.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 641 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Calix by 24,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.27. Calix has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.50 million. Calix had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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