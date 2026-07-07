Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Calix from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Calix from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

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Calix Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,188. The business's fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.23. Calix has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $71.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $279.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Calix's revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,644,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,127,572.88. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Calix by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,022 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 304.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 176,328 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 26.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Calix by 16,478.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 9,781 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company's stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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