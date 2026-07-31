Calumet (CLMT) Expected to Post Earnings on Friday

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Calumet to announce earnings of $0.0674 per share and revenue of $1.1125 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.31). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Calumet to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Calumet Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of CLMT opened at $43.75 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. Calumet has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Calumet

In other news, major shareholder Group Heritage sold 626,998 shares of Calumet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $20,402,514.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,980,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,376,065.94. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 4,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $153,318.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,810,282.88. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Calumet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,607 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet in the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 83,844 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Calumet by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 265,637 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 83,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Calumet in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Calumet from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Calumet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Calumet

Calumet Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: CLMT is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet's product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

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