Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.680-6.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.670-1.710 EPS.

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Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT traded down $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $113.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,810. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.41.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The firm had revenue of $396.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.88 million. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.680-6.820 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore set a $113.00 target price on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.40.

View Our Latest Report on CPT

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19,350.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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