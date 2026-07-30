Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.670-1.710 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.680-6.820 EPS.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:CPT traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.47. 1,805,962 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,810. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $396.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $392.88 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.680-6.820 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Camden Property Trust's payout ratio is presently 118.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.75 price objective on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19,350.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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