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Camellia (LON:CAM) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Camellia logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Camellia's shares hit GBX 6,200 and last traded at GBX 6,075 (up about 7.8%) with 7,251 shares traded, from a prior close of GBX 5,850.
  • Camellia is an agricultural holding operating roughly 50,000 hectares across seven countries, earning most revenue from tea, avocado, macadamia and arable crops, and has a market capitalization of £156.74 million and a negative P/E of -54.27.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,200 and last traded at GBX 6,075, with a volume of 7251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,850.

Camellia Trading Up 7.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,063.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,175.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Camellia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camellia Plc is the ultimate holding company of a group of agricultural businesses incorporated in jurisdictions across the world (the 'Operating Companies'), while also owning and operating other assets outside of agriculture. The Operating Companies, which have well-established and industrial-scale operations, collectively own and manage circa 50,000 hectares of mature land across seven countries (Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Kenya, Malawi, South Africa, and Tanzania). The majority of the Group's revenue is derived from the growing of tea, avocado, macadamia and arable crops.

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