Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell's from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Campbell's from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Campbell's in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Campbell's from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Campbell's from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $26.39.

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Campbell's Price Performance

NASDAQ CPB opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.03. Campbell's has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $37.87.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Campbell's had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 5.48%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell's will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell's

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Campbell's by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,942 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Campbell's by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,729 shares of the company's stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Campbell's by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,571 shares of the company's stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell's by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell's by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,365 shares of the company's stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company's stock.

Campbell's Company Profile

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

Further Reading

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