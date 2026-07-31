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Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at KeyCorp

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Camping World logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • KeyCorp lowered Camping World’s price target to $9 from $12 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, implying 42.25% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $14; ten analysts rate the stock Buy.
  • Camping World reported quarterly EPS of $0.57, slightly above estimates, but revenue fell 2.1% year over year to $1.93 billion. Shares opened at $6.33 and remain near their 52-week low.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.25% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Camping World from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Camping World from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWH

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $651.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. Camping World has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 995.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 447,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 406,852 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Camping World by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 201,614 shares of the company's stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 104,569 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at $2,003,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,021,036 shares of the company's stock worth $58,585,000 after acquiring an additional 190,557 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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Analyst Recommendations for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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