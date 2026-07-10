Go Pro
→ Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
TELUS logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity Group cut its price target on TELUS from C$16.75 to C$15.50 and kept a hold rating, implying only modest upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts were also mostly cautious, with several lowering targets; the stock now carries a Moderate Buy consensus and a consensus price target of C$19.73.
  • TELUS shares rose slightly to C$14.79, but the stock remains well below its 50-day and 200-day averages and near its 12-month low, highlighting ongoing pressure on the shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.75 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on T. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$21.00 price objective on TELUS and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$19.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TELUS

TELUS Stock Up 0.2%

TSE T traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$14.79. 2,187,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,522,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.58. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$23.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

TELUS (TSE:T - Get Free Report) NYSE: TU last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.99 billion for the quarter. TELUS had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation TSX: T, NYSE: TU, crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for TELUS (TSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TELUS Right Now?

Before you consider TELUS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TELUS wasn't on the list.

While TELUS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 6, 2026

Recent Videos

Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines