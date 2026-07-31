Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Pagaya Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Texas Capital raised shares of Pagaya Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Pagaya Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.43.

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Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

PGY stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 5.32. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 22nd. The company reported ($40.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pagaya Technologies

In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Tami Rosen sold 9,944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $570,668.80. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gal Krubiner acquired 16,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,428.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 555,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,629.58. This represents a 3.01% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 58,090 shares of company stock worth $923,764 over the last three months. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,663 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pagaya Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pagaya reported second-quarter EPS of $1.07, well above analyst expectations, while revenue reached $387.04 million—15.1% higher than a year earlier and above the roughly $356.5 million consensus estimate. Pagaya Technologies earnings report

Pagaya reported second-quarter EPS of $1.07, well above analyst expectations, while revenue reached $387.04 million—15.1% higher than a year earlier and above the roughly $356.5 million consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Record network volume and increased loan processing showed that Pagaya’s AI lending platform is attracting more business. Although the company earned less per dollar processed, substantially higher volume helped produce sharply stronger profits and record net income. PYMNTS earnings article

Record network volume and increased loan processing showed that Pagaya’s AI lending platform is attracting more business. Although the company earned less per dollar processed, substantially higher volume helped produce sharply stronger profits and record net income. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 net income guidance, reinforcing the view that Pagaya’s operating scale and expanding product adoption are improving profitability. Pagaya second-quarter results release

Management raised its full-year 2026 net income guidance, reinforcing the view that Pagaya’s operating scale and expanding product adoption are improving profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary before the report pointed to PGY’s discounted valuation as a potential attraction for value-oriented investors, though valuation remains dependent on continued earnings growth. Zacks valuation analysis

Analyst commentary before the report pointed to PGY’s discounted valuation as a potential attraction for value-oriented investors, though valuation remains dependent on continued earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Pagaya forecast third-quarter revenue of $370 million to $390 million, below the $396.4 million consensus estimate, and narrowed full-year revenue guidance to $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion versus expectations near $1.5 billion. This softer revenue outlook could limit the stock’s upside despite the strong quarter. Yahoo Finance Pagaya earnings article

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

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