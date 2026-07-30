Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Price Target to $36.00

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 78.04% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings cut Nature's Sunshine Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nature's Sunshine Products to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $34.50.

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Nature's Sunshine Products Price Performance

NATR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,276. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.87. Nature's Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $28.14.

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nature's Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $122.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nature's Sunshine Products

In other news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 11,968 shares of Nature's Sunshine Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $238,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,541,175.40. The trade was a 13.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin R. Herbert sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,010,548.88. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 35,696 shares of company stock worth $742,407 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature's Sunshine Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nature's Sunshine Products by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 97,397 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Nature's Sunshine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Nature's Sunshine Products by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 99,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nature's Sunshine Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,000 shares of the company's stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature's Sunshine Products in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company's stock.

About Nature's Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc is a global manufacturer and direct seller of nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, and personal care products. The company’s core business centers on research, development and distribution of vitamins, minerals, botanicals and essential oil-based formulations designed to support overall health and wellness. Operating under a network-marketing model, Nature’s Sunshine works through a network of independent distributors who promote and sell its product line directly to consumers.

The company’s product portfolio spans dietary supplements such as single-ingredient vitamins, proprietary herbal blends, sports nutrition formulas and weight-management solutions, along with skin and hair care items based on botanical extracts and essential oils.

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