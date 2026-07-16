Canaccord Genuity Group Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $55.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.26.

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PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.PayPal's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 27.4% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,255 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 63.0% during the second quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 680,019 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $29,363,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 68.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,624 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,321 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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