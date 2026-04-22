Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$96.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Stella-Jones from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$107.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Stella-Jones from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$88.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$98.71.

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Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SJ traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$82.85. The company had a trading volume of 89,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,559. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.30. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$66.25 and a 52-week high of C$101.31.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$727.00 million for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company's procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

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