Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's price target indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$66.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotia upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$62.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$76.86.

Get ATCO alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATCO

ATCO Stock Performance

TSE ACO.X traded up C$2.59 on Thursday, hitting C$80.90. 130,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,116. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.88. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$47.52 and a 52-week high of C$81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter. ATCO had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 8.16%. Equities analysts expect that ATCO will post 4.1980634 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATCO

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco's primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Utilities segment. Geographically, it derives most of its revenue from Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ATCO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ATCO wasn't on the list.

While ATCO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here