Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.26 and last traded at $125.6660, with a volume of 1332513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.40.

Get CNI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. National Bank Financial set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $116.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Canadian National Railway's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 434,344 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $3,079,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $32,174,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279,778 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $225,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216,963 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian National Railway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian National Railway wasn't on the list.

While Canadian National Railway currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here