Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to "Hold" at Stephens

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNI. Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.40.

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Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Canadian National Railway's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,574 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 66,610 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $5,163,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 115,446 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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