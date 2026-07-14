Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$198.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from C$170.00 to C$198.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$166.38.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CNR traded down C$1.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$176.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 554,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,987. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$126.11 and a twelve month high of C$178.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$163.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$150.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.38 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Justin M. Howell purchased 350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$152.74 per share, with a total value of C$53,459.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 350 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$53,459. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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