Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$178.40 and last traded at C$177.53, with a volume of 1162572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$176.19.

Get CNR alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Evercore raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotia boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$164.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$150.44. The stock has a market cap of C$107.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.38 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Justin M. Howell acquired 350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$152.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,459. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian National Railway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian National Railway wasn't on the list.

While Canadian National Railway currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here