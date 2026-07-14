Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$128.93.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$129.49. 429,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$122.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$113.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$96.50 and a 12-month high of C$129.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 27.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$118.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,110. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Cassandra P. Quach sold 4,015 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.82, for a total value of C$501,152.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,279,066. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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