Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$153.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$135.00 to C$153.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.05% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$134.36.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down C$6.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$122.35. 770,872 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,028. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$96.50 and a 52-week high of C$131.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$125.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 27.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, insider James Dominic Luther Clements sold 21,035 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.68, for a total value of C$2,643,678.80. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$118.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$355,110. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,279,066. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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