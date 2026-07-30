Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Desjardins Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Canadian Pacific Kansas City logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s price target to C$143 from C$141 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying 16.88% upside from the current price.
  • The stock fell 4.7% to C$122.35, while analysts overall maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of C$134.36.
  • CPKC reported quarterly revenue of C$4.16 billion and earnings of C$1.27 per share; meanwhile, insiders sold approximately C$12.3 million worth of shares over the past 90 days.
  • Interested in Canadian Pacific Kansas City? Here are five stocks we like better.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its price target upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$134.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$6.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$122.35. 770,872 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The company has a market cap of C$108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$116.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$96.50 and a 52 week high of C$131.89.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 65,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.24, for a total transaction of C$7,961,491.20. Also, insider James Dominic Luther Clements sold 21,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.68, for a total value of C$2,643,678.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,515 shares of company stock worth $12,279,066. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Right Now?

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
BNZI Is Building an AI Growth Engine
BNZI Is Building an AI Growth Engine
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines