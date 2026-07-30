Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Desjardins Analyst Says

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its price target upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$134.36.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$6.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$122.35. 770,872 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The company has a market cap of C$108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$116.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$96.50 and a 52 week high of C$131.89.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 65,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.24, for a total transaction of C$7,961,491.20. Also, insider James Dominic Luther Clements sold 21,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.68, for a total value of C$2,643,678.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,515 shares of company stock worth $12,279,066. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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