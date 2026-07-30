Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock's previous close.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$134.36.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 4.7%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down C$6.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$122.35. The company had a trading volume of 770,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,028. The stock has a market cap of C$108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$96.50 and a 1-year high of C$131.89. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$125.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$116.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 27.03%.The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$118.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$355,110. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider James Dominic Luther Clements sold 21,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.68, for a total transaction of C$2,643,678.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,515 shares of company stock worth $12,279,066. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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