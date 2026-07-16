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Canadian Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 16th

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Canadian Pacific Kansas City logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five Canadian stocks are highlighted as the ones to watch today based on recent trading volume: Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian National Railway, Celsius, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
  • The article says these names stood out because they had the highest dollar trading volume among Canadian stocks over the past several days, making them notable for market attention right now.
  • It also gives a brief business snapshot of each company, spanning rail transportation, energy, banking, and consumer beverages, showing the mix of sectors represented in the list.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian National Railway, Celsius, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in publicly traded companies based in Canada or listed on Canadian stock exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange. For stock market investors, the term typically refers to equities that provide exposure to the Canadian economy, industries, and currency, and may pay dividends or offer capital growth like stocks in other markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CM

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Right Now?

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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