Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at TD

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CTC.A. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$216.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$211.00 to C$205.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$215.00 target price on Canadian Tire and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$194.00 to C$185.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$200.56.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Stock Up 2.0%

TSE:CTC.A traded up C$3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$195.01. 32,572 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,094. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$158.18 and a one year high of C$202.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$184.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$184.00. The company has a market cap of C$10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Tire will post 13.638961 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A, TSX: CTC, "CTC") has been a proudly Canadian business since 1922. Guided by its brand purpose, "We are here to make life in Canada better," CTC has built an expansive national retail presence, exceptional customer brand trust and one of Canada's strongest workforces - employing, along with its local Dealers and franchisees, tens of thousands of Canadians. At its core are retail businesses, each designed to serve life's pursuits: Canadian Tire, offering products spanning Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive, and Seasonal & Gardening, bolstered by notable banners Party City and PartSource; Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, offering the best brands of active wear and gear; and Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players.

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