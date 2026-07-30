Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Canadian Utilities traded as high as C$56.56 and last traded at C$56.49, with a volume of 246549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.94.

Several other research firms have also commented on CU. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$53.57.

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Canadian Utilities News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Utilities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results showed growth. Canadian Utilities reported second-quarter earnings of C$0.51 per share on revenue of C$914 million. Reports characterized adjusted earnings and revenue as higher year over year, providing support for the stock. Canadian Utilities Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Canadian Utilities Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise

Canadian Utilities reported second-quarter earnings of C$0.51 per share on revenue of C$914 million. Reports characterized adjusted earnings and revenue as higher year over year, providing support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its target to C$58 from C$50 and retained a “sector perform” rating. It is the only target cited that implies additional upside, offering a more favorable view than the other analyst updates. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

and retained a “sector perform” rating. It is the only target cited that implies additional upside, offering a more favorable view than the other analyst updates. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts increased their targets but remain cautious. CIBC lifted its target to C$55 from C$53, National Bank Financial to C$55 from C$51, and BMO Capital Markets to C$55 from C$50. TD raised its target to C$52 from C$48 and assigned a “hold” rating, while National Bank and RBC maintained “sector perform” ratings and BMO maintained “market perform.” BayStreet.CA analyst ratings Tickerreport analyst ratings

CIBC lifted its target to C$55 from C$53, National Bank Financial to C$55 from C$51, and BMO Capital Markets to C$55 from C$50. TD raised its target to C$52 from C$48 and assigned a “hold” rating, while National Bank and RBC maintained “sector perform” ratings and BMO maintained “market perform.” Negative Sentiment: Most revised targets remain below the prevailing market price. CIBC, TD, National Bank Financial and BMO’s targets imply downside, suggesting limited near-term upside despite the target increases. The company also reported a low 2.90% net margin and 1.59% return on equity, which may temper enthusiasm. Canadian Utilities Second Quarter Earnings

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 2.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.03.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.4063556 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company's main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico. Canadian Utilities launched a large venture called Atco Energy, which provides low-cost and sustainable energy solutions for Alberta.

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