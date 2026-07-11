Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.80 and traded as high as C$52.70. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$52.63, with a volume of 487,595 shares.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CU shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$47.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.03. The company's 50-day moving average is C$50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.80.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.4063556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company's main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico. Canadian Utilities launched a large venture called Atco Energy, which provides low-cost and sustainable energy solutions for Alberta.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Utilities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Utilities wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Utilities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here