Cannae's (CNNE) "Overweight" Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens' price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNNE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.00.

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Cannae Stock Performance

NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 34,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,196. Cannae has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $609.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.55). Cannae had a negative net margin of 121.15% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $103.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Cannae's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc NYSE: CNNE is a publicly traded diversified holding company that focuses on partnering with and investing in businesses across a range of industry sectors. The company seeks to identify attractive opportunities in both private and public markets, leveraging its capital resources and management expertise to support operational growth and value creation. Cannae's investment strategy emphasizes companies in data and analytics, marketing services, healthcare technology, and payment processing.

Through its portfolio, Cannae holds controlling or significant minority stakes in companies that provide critical software, data and services to corporate clients.

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