Canopy Growth (CGC) Projected to Release Earnings on Friday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $58.2080 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 75.27%.The company had revenue of $51.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Canopy Growth Trading Up 3.2%

CGC opened at $0.92 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canopy Growth

In other news, CEO Luc Mongeau sold 135,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $131,174.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,723,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,195.61. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christelle Gedeon sold 58,994 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $57,224.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 705,506 shares in the company, valued at $684,340.82. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,958 shares of company stock worth $217,137. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 969,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 960,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,033,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation is a leading Canadian cannabis company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of both medical and recreational cannabis products. Headquartered in Smiths Falls, Ontario, the company cultivates a diversified portfolio of offerings that includes dried flower, pre-rolled joints, oils, softgel capsules and edibles. Canopy Growth also markets derivative products such as beverages and wellness formulations under a range of brands, aiming to serve both patient and adult-use markets.

The company operates through multiple subsidiaries, including Tweed Inc, Spectrum Therapeutics and Tokyo Smoke, each targeting distinct consumer segments.

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