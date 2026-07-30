Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $680.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $770.00 to $680.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the social networking company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $725.00 price objective (down from $825.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $840.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $865.00 to $766.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $808.27.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $585.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $603.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.24. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The social networking company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($1.01). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The business had revenue of $60.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 29.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.75, for a total transaction of $303,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,092,483.25. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.85, for a total transaction of $508,770.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,376.50. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,325 shares of company stock valued at $23,979,087. Insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RHL Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Further Reading

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