Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.98% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $278.40.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $225.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.78. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $227.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here