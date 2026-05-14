Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the information services provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.54% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wix.com from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.80.

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Wix.com Trading Down 27.1%

Wix.com stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.18. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $191.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.04 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 70.04%. The company's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 40.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Wix.com by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 446 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Wix.com

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About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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