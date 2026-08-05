Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Price Target to $35.00

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.29% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTRI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centuri from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Centuri in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Centuri in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Centuri from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Centuri from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.60.

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Centuri Stock Down 21.6%

Centuri stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Centuri has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Centuri had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $959.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centuri will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,153,000. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centuri during the first quarter worth $615,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centuri by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Centuri by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 354,771 shares of the company's stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 174,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Centuri by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Construction Group, Inc NYSE: CTRI is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

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