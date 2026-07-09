Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Price Target to $67.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target indicates a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.83.

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Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.35. 270,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,182. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $59.68.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,042,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,497,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,406,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,120 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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