Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms "Overweight" Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,300.00 price target on the data storage provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.96% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STX. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $615.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $923.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $747.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $894.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,639,736.72. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,015.10. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings beat: Seagate reported adjusted EPS of $5.71, above the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 48.5% year over year to $3.63 billion, topping expectations of approximately $3.50 billion. Net income increased to $1.29 billion from $488 million a year earlier. Seagate fiscal fourth-quarter results

Seagate reported adjusted EPS of $5.71, above the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 48.5% year over year to $3.63 billion, topping expectations of approximately $3.50 billion. Net income increased to $1.29 billion from $488 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Outlook materially exceeded estimates: Seagate forecast fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of $4.0 billion to $4.2 billion and EPS of $7.10 to $7.50, compared with analyst estimates of $3.7 billion and $5.63, respectively. The outlook reflects robust demand for high-capacity drives from cloud and AI data centers. Seagate AI-driven storage outlook

Seagate forecast fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of $4.0 billion to $4.2 billion and EPS of $7.10 to $7.50, compared with analyst estimates of $3.7 billion and $5.63, respectively. The outlook reflects robust demand for high-capacity drives from cloud and AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Improving cash generation and technology position: Management highlighted record fiscal 2026 profitability, 34% annual revenue growth and $3.1 billion in free cash flow. Its HAMR/Mozaic technologies are increasing drive capacity without requiring equivalent manufacturing expansion, supporting margins as AI storage demand grows.

Management highlighted record fiscal 2026 profitability, 34% annual revenue growth and $3.1 billion in free cash flow. Its HAMR/Mozaic technologies are increasing drive capacity without requiring equivalent manufacturing expansion, supporting margins as AI storage demand grows. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend maintained: Seagate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, payable October 7 to shareholders of record September 24. The annualized yield is approximately 0.4%, making the payment supportive but modest relative to the stock’s valuation.

Seagate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, payable October 7 to shareholders of record September 24. The annualized yield is approximately 0.4%, making the payment supportive but modest relative to the stock’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking remain headwinds: STX had already more than doubled during the year and recently traded near its all-time high, leaving the shares vulnerable to a “sell-the-news” reaction even after the earnings beat. The broader pullback in AI and memory-related stocks may also be amplifying volatility.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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