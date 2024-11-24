Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,048,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,412,000. Laureate Education comprises approximately 11.9% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owned 0.70% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Laureate Education alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,231,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 136,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Laureate Education by 81.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 70,121 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,241,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 207.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824,985 shares of the company's stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 556,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,400 shares of the company's stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company's stock.

Laureate Education Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.82. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $361.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAUR

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Laureate Education, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Laureate Education wasn't on the list.

While Laureate Education currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here