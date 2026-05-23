Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th.

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Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,904 shares of company stock worth $9,528,159. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $187.80 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $174.98 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $188.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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