Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.75.

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $200.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The stock has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average is $189.76 and its 200 day moving average is $207.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here