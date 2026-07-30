Capital One Financial Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Capital One Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $23.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $208.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The firm's fifty day moving average is $196.82 and its 200 day moving average is $199.23. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.79 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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